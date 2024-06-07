New Whatsapp business tools point to monetisation | WARC | The Feed
New Whatsapp business tools point to monetisation
Meta’s Whatsapp is something of a paradox for the company: for huge swaths of the planet, it is the most important app in the company’s stable, yet Meta has struggled to monetise it – but a suite of new tools for businesses, inflected with AI, are coming to Brazil, offering a glimpse of what this could look like.
Why Whatsapp matters
To really understand the online world, it’s important to understand it as a chat world as much as a social media world. According to We Are Social’s Digital 2024 report into online populations worldwide, 94.7% use a messaging app each month – just ahead of social media users at 94.3%. With 2 billion monthly active users, Whatsapp is important in most markets around the world – except, oddly, the US – but in India and Brazil it is particularly important.
These are markets where the app has started to push into super app territory, integrating payments enabling shopping in-app, or peer-to-peer payments. Now the tools for business are getting an important upgrade, starting in Brazil, with new products and AI tools.
What’s going on
In a release, Meta describes some of the new features:
- AI tools: “We’re training AI to respond to the most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp, so they can quickly help customers find the answers they’re seeking.”
- Meta verified: For users of the WhatsApp business app in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Colombia, registered businesses will receive verification entitling them to enhanced account support (including impersonation protection) and can use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees. This will also include a badge to show customers their legitimacy.
- WhatsApp calling for larger businesses: Good for customers, but perhaps less welcome to some larger businesses that might prefer written communication, users will now be able to call the likes of banks with a tap. This feature remains in testing.
In context: chat commerce
Conversational commerce, as Omnichat founder Alan Chan wrote in a WARC Exclusive last summer, enables brands to interact with consumers and completes the customer shopping experience because it empowers brands to meet customers across multiple touchpoints. And this while also gaining first-party data in order to provide personalised marketing.
Sourced from Meta, WARC, Statista, We Are Social
