New WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition launched | WARC | The Feed

New WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition launched
WARC, in association with LIONS, is today launching the WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition, built on the best-in-class effectiveness framework, which will award the best in North American marketing across six categories – here’s what you need to know.
How the awards work
The Awards are built around the benchmarks of the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and B2B Effectiveness Ladder, which provide universal frameworks of the six main approaches for using strategy and creativity to drive specific B2C and B2B marketing outcomes. Find out how to enter here.
Six categories
- B2B
- Customer Experience
- Cultural Impact
- Instant Impact
- Sustained Growth
- Brand Purpose
The judges and how they will examine the work
Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation at MasterCard will chair three categories: B2B, Customer Experience and Cultural Impact.
Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Pernod Ricard, USA, has been appointed Jury Chair of the Instant Impact, Sustained Growth and Brand Purpose categories.
The juries will score papers according to campaign objectives, insight and strategic thinking, implementation, business effects and lessons learned.
They will then be benchmarked against the Creative Effectiveness or B2B Effectiveness Ladders providing entrants with a clear idea about where their work fits on the six rungs of the relevant ladder.
For each category, the juries will award a Grand Prix as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades.
How to enter
The Awards are free to enter and open to all agencies and brands from the North America region. Papers will be accepted until 21 September.
More information on the new WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition, and how to enter is available here.
The newly launched WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, and two other regional competitions – the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy.
