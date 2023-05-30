New research highlights the financial and mental toll of pitching | WARC | The Feed
New research highlights the financial and mental toll of pitching
Pitch processes are becoming longer, more onerous and are leading to agencies becoming far more selective about what they pitch for.
That’s according to a recent global survey of media agency professionals, conducted by global independent media advisors MediaSense.
Why it matters
Pitching has always been a vital mechanism for clients to review or change their agency relationships, and for agencies to strengthen and showcase their offering in a highly dynamic and competitive marketplace.
However, as the media landscape has evolved and clients’ requirements have changed, such reviews have become increasingly complex and time consuming for all parties. While agencies have become more accepting of this reality, there is a growing weariness about the current state of pitching, and a desire for more transparency and focus.
Takeaways
- 86% of agency respondents find pitching excessively time and cost exhaustive
- 64% find pitching damaging to agency culture
- 54% said pitching is increasingly affecting staff mental health
- Transparency received on selection criteria rated 4/10
Key quote
“While the pitch still remains a necessary vehicle for advertisers to source the right agency partner, this study reveals an overwhelming desire to evolve the process to one which is more streamlined, practical and transparent. While tempting to test everything, advertisers should focus on the capabilities and values that matter, and design a process accordingly” – Ryan Kangisser, Managing Partner, Strategy, at MediaSense.
Read the full MediaSense ‘Pitch Smart’ Study on WARC
