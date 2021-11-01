Your selections:
New figures show scale of Apple privacy changes | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
New figures show scale of Apple privacy changes
Data protection & privacy
Facebook, YouTube, Snap and Twitter have been hit hard by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy, which came into force in April, with new data from ad tech firm Lotame placing the collective toll at $9.85bn of lost revenue.
Why it matters
It was expected to be bad and it has been tough, but the scale of the loss – 12% of total revenues – varies a lot between the different losers. Snap, for instance, is more reliant on smartphone usage than others, the FT which reported the news, points out. Meanwhile, Facebook’s large reductions in revenue are to do with how large its ads business is.
Takeaways
- The price of advertising on Facebook continues to rise, as the cost of driving outcomes (and measuring them) becomes much tougher.
- Spend isn’t going away, it’s moving to cheaper or more measurable media.
- The other major system – Android – is obviously benefitting from such a shift.
- However, it’s a sign of things to come and has probably accelerated both agency- and brand-side plans for more privacy-friendly advertising.
Sourced from the FT
Email this content