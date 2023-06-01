New categories turn to children’s genre during India’s summer | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
New categories turn to children’s genre during India’s summer
Summer holidays mean children watching TV for longer than usual and that is attracting more of India’s advertisers to the kids’ genre.
Why it matters
Despite the attractions of digital platforms, TV remains the preferred visual medium for a majority of children in India. Consequently, children’s channels like Cartoon Network, POGO, Discovery Kids, Sony YAY! and Nickelodeon all develop new offerings for the summer period. And parental co-viewing attracts different advertising categories – with some coming just for the summer season, according to an industry executive speaking to e4m.
Takeaways
- 2022 research by Sony YAY! and Kantar found 57% of children surveyed preferred watching TV; just 10% watched only content on OTT, while 33% watched both.
- Locally developed and local language content has been an important factor in boosting viewership in the children’s genre.
- Japanese anime is popular among young adults and children thanks to increased exposure to global and local content.
- With parents and children often watching together, brands in diverse categories are advertising on children’s channels, including: snacks, food and beverages, stationery, personal care, home care, and consumer durables.
Key quote
“These are fascinating times we live in. Children nowadays are confident in expressing themselves and have clear preferences for the content they enjoy and want to see. They look for stories and conversations that are both relatable and engaging” – Uttam Pal Singh, South Asia, Head of Kids Cluster, Warner Bros Discovery.
Sourced from e4m
Email this content