Netflix to broadcast NFL Christmas games in strategic first | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Netflix to broadcast NFL Christmas games in strategic first
Netflix will stream the NFL’s marquee Christmas Day games as part of a three-season deal – its first move into major live sport properties – representing a significant shift in the streaming giant’s sport strategy.
Why Netflix’s live streaming matters
Big appointment viewing occasions are an important conduit for new subscribers, but now armed with a growing advertising tier, Netflix is looking at this as an opportunity across all of its business.
Earlier this year, Netflix announced a long-term deal with WWE to bring the wrestling series’ flagship weekly program, Raw, to the service. Success in both arenas could pave the way for much more live sport on Netflix.
What’s going on
“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live – tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer, in a press release.
“There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We're so excited that the NFL's Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."
The full 2024 schedule, including the games to be shown on Netflix, will be available later today.
In context
Netflix’s business model has been changing with the arrival of advertising in 2022. In other segments of the business it has become more and more serious about gaming.
On sport, however, it has always played a different game from other streamers who bid for rights alongside the traditional networks – and as viewers flocked to their platforms. Netflix has been more interested in the narratives around sport and has made some incredibly successful documentaries out of them.
But live events have been creeping into view on Netflix: in November 2022, it live streamed its first comedy special, seen at the time as an experiment with the technology. A year later it broadcast a novelty golf competition and was gearing up to show live tennis.
Sourced from the NFL/Netflix, WARC
Email this content