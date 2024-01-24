Netflix sees membership growth, retires cheapest ad-free plan | WARC | The Feed
Netflix sees membership growth, retires cheapest ad-free plan
Netflix has seen growth in its streaming membership plans, including ad-supported ones, but the streaming platform has announced its intention to “retire” its Basic subscription.
What it means
The cheapest ad-free plan for new subscribers has moved from $11.99/month to $15.49/ month – a 29% increase that is likely to drive many people towards a cheaper $6.99/month ad-supported subscription tier. “Our top ads priority is scale,” co-CEO Greg Peters told an earnings call.
By the numbers
- For calendar 2023, global paid streaming memberships were up 12.8% to 260.28 million; revenue was up 12.5% to $8,833m.
- In Q4, the ads membership tier grew 70% quarter over quarter (Q3: 70%; Q2 100%). The ads plan now accounts for 40% of sign-ups in those markets where it is available. That growth coincided with price increases to ad-free plans.
- Gaming engagement tripled in 2023. Games are still only a small part of the business but “we’re pleased with this progress”, the company said.
Looking ahead
- In the first half of 2024, the ad-free Basic plan is to be retired in several markets, starting with Canada and the UK.
- A priority for the company will be launching more ad products and developing technical advertising features – targeting, improved ad relevance and measurement capabilities.
- “We have to build increasingly the capability to be better partners with advertisers and serve their needs – better sales teams, ad operations and just more capability to meet brands where they need us and how they need us”, said co-CEO Greg Peters.
- Netflix sees leveraging partner channels as an important part of its subscriber growth strategy and is applying the same techniques and approaches to scaling its ads membership.
- A new deal with WWE aims to bring live wrestling to a global audience. “It feeds our desire to expand our live event programming,” said co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
- The addition of Grand Theft Auto in mid-December is likely to give a further boost to gaming engagement in early 2024.
Key quote
“We believe we’re well positioned to capture some of that ad spend that shifts from linear to streaming,” said Peters, before adding “I’d say we’ve got years of work ahead of us to take the ads business to the point where it’s a material impact to our general business.”
Sourced from Netflix, Seeking Alpha
