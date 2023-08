Mobile audiences Online video audiences Video on demand

Netflix ended last year with 222m paid subscriptions, driven by strong growth in Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the company's latest results.

Why it matters

On average, audiences use five video streaming services and although this number is increasing, Netflix is having to invest in order to succeed. Competition from other subscription and ad-supported services in 2022 is likely to heat up and while the company is expanding strongly outside of North America, it lags behind in key demographics.