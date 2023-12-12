Netflix moves further into live sport | WARC | The Feed
Netflix moves further into live sport
After many years of rejecting the expensive business of live sport, streaming giant Netflix will now broadcast a live tennis match at the elite level, a sign of sport’s growing importance to big tech’s entertainment businesses.
What’s happening
Netflix will broadcast a tennis match between elite Spanish players Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, who will play in Las Vegas as part of The Netflix Slam held on 3 March 2024. The event will also feature several other games and will be broadcast in both English and Spanish editions, according to a press release.
Why sport matters
A high-end content business like Netflix is expensive to run, whether you’re making the shows and movies yourself or licensing them. But sports are extremely expensive.
Earlier this month, the English Premier League struck a £6.7 billion deal for the domestic TV rights; in the US, the NFL is worth many more billions annually. Effectively, if you want to play, you’ve got to pay and the buy-in is absolutely enormous.
Which is why Netflix had held off for so long. Last year the company began testing live streaming capabilities for comedy rather than sport. At the time, WARC posited that this set up an expansion of its sport content, which had until then been in the form of successful documentaries about the human stories behind sport.
The Netflix Slam follows The Netflix Cup, a vaguely promotional novelty golfing event broadcast in November that saw golfers from the Netflix doc Full Swing compete alongside Formula 1 drivers from Drive to Survive. This new tennis broadcast, however, appears to be more of an entry into the sporting world in earnest.
In context
Amazon’s recent experience in sport may prove instructive. In the recent Premier League rights sale, Amazon missed out on its clutch of matches as licensing prices rose. However, it has pivoted to the arguably more illustrious Champions League in its UK sporting efforts.
Meanwhile, in the US, it has continued to push into the NFL with the US broadcast of the Black Friday game going out on Prime Video rather than TV for the first time. The conclusion: appointment-to-watch content needs to matter. It will be fascinating to see whether Netflix has bet on the right sport and the right occasion.
Sourced from Netflix, Sports Pro Media, Statista, WARC, The Guardian, CNBC
[Image: Netflix]
