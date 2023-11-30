Netflix gets serious about gaming with Grand Theft Auto | WARC | The Feed
Netflix gets serious about gaming with Grand Theft Auto
Netflix will bring one of the biggest gaming franchises to its subscribers in the form of three hugely popular Grand Theft Auto titles for mobile, a move indicating that the streaming giant is applying a similar theory of growth-driving IP as in its TV content.
Why gaming matters
Netflix has been testing the water in gaming since 2021 and has just shy of 250m subscribers. The conversion of even a fraction of these to its gaming services would make it one of the world’s largest players outside of the console realm. Whether or not Netflix shows people ads, the cultural sway of gaming is colossal and the opportunities to engage are both broader and deeper than putting ads around content.
What’s really interesting about this move is that its typical gaming output has typically centred on its own IP while the strength of its content library is deeply dependent on licensed content.
By licensing one of gaming’s biggest and most narratively rich franchises, Netflix is expanding its theory of content to new and important markets.
What’s going on
According to a press release from the company, “Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix on December 14 for Netflix members on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app.” As yet, games are only available to full subscribers rather than ad-supported users.
- This includes GTAs III, Vice City, and San Andreas, and will be available to Netflix members “without any ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees”.
- So Netflix isn’t going to carry the most up-to-date version of the game, but it will bring its subscribers access to three cult gaming hits of the 2000s.
- But with anticipation building toward the release of GTA 6, and a deeper transition toward live games that persist with add-ons over a number of years, Netflix is well placed to catch a wave of GTA interest.
In context
Netflix’s gaming activity began in earnest in 2021 – bolstered by the acquisition of a games studio in 2022 – so the opportunity for the service to seriously enter gaming, cloud-based or otherwise, has been clear. Some studies have found that those who have downloaded its games have been satisfied, even if they have remained a minority.
“We’ve got ambitious plans [in gaming]”, explained Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters in a Q3 call with investors. “We want to really grow our engagement by many multiples of where it is today over the next handful of years.”
This includes across devices, with the company announcing tests of games on connected TVs and computers back in August of this year, using phones as the controller.
Sourced from Netflix, WARC, Variety, Financial Times
[Image: Netflix/Rockstar Games]
