Netflix forecasts slowest membership growth in a decade
21 April 2021
Digital media consumption Online video audiences Video on demand

Netflix has missed its own forecast for user growth and the company expects to add just one million subscribers in the second quarter of 2021, according to company reports. If this happens, it will be the lowest increase in a decade.

Why it matters

Membership growth accelerated last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and combined with production delays, growth in the first half of 2021 is expected to be muted.

