Netflix advertising tier swells to 23 million users | WARC | The Feed

Netflix advertising tier swells to 23 million users
Netflix Ad tier has reached 23 million global monthly active users, according to the company’s president of advertising.
Why Netflix matters
Once a subscription-only movie service, Netflix is changing how its users access it, as much as what it shows and does. To Netflix’s benefit, as demonstrated by its Q3 results, advertising is not yet a material contributor to the overall business: it has space to breathe and create products and experiences without the immediate pressure to deliver.
Yet, there is a broader challenge that Netflix and other new entrants to the advertising game face: budgets beyond those going to five, big growing platforms have been flat since 2018, meaning that Netflix and others are playing for a largely fixed ad market. Scale matters for Netflix, but so too will the promise of its premium environment.
After all, it’s not the only new entrant seeking a slice of the pie. Amazon’s recent moves in the space have sparked chatter about its potential to “eat the TV universe” and from the privileged position of having lots of existing advertiser relationships, a huge audience.
What’s going on
Speaking at a Variety event during CES 2024, president of advertising Amy Reinhard told an audience at the tech conference that these ad tier subscribers were also highly engaged, with 85% watching for more than two hours a day.
The figure follows guidance from the company in October that pegged its ad-supported subscriptions at 15 million worldwide; at the time, these subscribers made up around 30% of all new signups in those countries where the ad tier is available.
“Scaling our business is absolutely our biggest priority right now, but we want to make sure we’re doing that in a meaningful way for the members,” Reinhard added.
Sourced from Variety, WARC, The Hollywood Reporter
