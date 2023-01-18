Nearly a quarter of Southeast Asians feel anxious this Lunar New Year | WARC | The Feed
Nearly a quarter of Southeast Asians feel anxious this Lunar New Year
Southeast Asians between 18 and 42 years old feel burdened by pressures, especially this Lunar New Year, according to a survey across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The ‘Bolder Tomorrow’ research report was produced by Tiger Beer in partnership with independent research agency YouGov.
Why it matters
While major holidays such as Lunar New Year are yearly occasions that brands can tap into, marketers must understand changing cultural tides to ensure that their campaigns resonate.
Takeaways
The most common feelings amongst young people in Southeast Asia in the lead-up to Lunar New Year 2023 include feeling appreciative and grateful (37%), ready for a new challenge (37%), ready to spend time with family (36%) and reflective (35%).
- However, they are also anxious about their family’s expectations (20%), worried about meeting up with and comparing themselves to old friends (18%) and worried about being compared to siblings or cousins at family gatherings (18%).
- 90% of Gen Z and Millennial Southeast Asians admit to putting pressure on themselves, with a shocking 58% feeling pressured to live up to an “impossible standard”.
- 57% of Southeast Asians admit that they are putting even more pressure on themselves than their parents did.
Quote
“People spend the year restlessly chasing a better future. But during the festive season, afraid of the judgment of their wider family, they end up building more generic versions of themselves instead of being proud of and sharing their accomplishments and future dreams” – Cyril Louis, APAC Executive Creative Director at Le Pub.
