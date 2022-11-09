Muslim fashion and beauty: Connecting with consumers in Indonesia | WARC | The Feed

Ethnic & minority groups Female lifestyles & attitudes Indonesia

Indonesia is the largest halal consumer market in the world and it is essential that marketers in the Muslim beauty and fashion category understand what is and isn’t permitted in Islam.

Why it matters

The concept of the modern Muslim in Indonesia is highly connected to fashion and beauty on social media. Brands should make Muslim women feel secure in their beauty routines, by using inclusive messaging and hijab-wearing celebrities as brand ambassadors.

Takeaways