Home The Feed
Multilocal workstreams for global efficiency and flexibility
11 May 2021
Multilocal workstreams for global efficiency and flexibility
Brand management Localisation of international work Cultural influences & values

Multilocal marketing brings together local autonomy and global, tech-powered production efficiencies to enable global brands to reach local audiences with greater relevance and velocity. Mondelez’s Mena Nadaraja outlines the ways to execute a multilocal workstream.

Why it matters

An integrated multilocal model allows brands to strike a balance between global efficiency and hyperlocal relevance, resulting not only in production efficiencies but also meaningful and effective content and touchpoints across the digital ecosystem.

Takeaways

  • A multilocal mindset helps brands to identify opportunities to better meet audiences in established and emerging markets.
  • Key to the multilocal strategy is aligning cultural insight and data with production efficiencies.
  • Doing so enables teams to quickly adapt their messaging across communities or in response to unforeseen challenges.
View more