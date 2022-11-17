Multicultural marketing and influencers: rethinking strategy for Asia | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, KOLs Diversity & portrayal in advertising Asia (general region)

As more brands turn to social media, Nielsen’s Arnaud Frade says they need to rethink influencer engagement to boost their multicultural marketing efforts in Southeast Asia.

Why it matters

Asia’s fragmented and diverse landscape means the way to work with influencers can vary drastically, so a tailored approach for each market, consideration for the ageing population, and product reviews are necessary to drive success.

Takeaways