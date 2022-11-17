Your selections:
Multicultural marketing and influencers: rethinking strategy for Asia | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
17 November 2022
Multicultural marketing and influencers: rethinking strategy for Asia
Influencers, KOLs Diversity & portrayal in advertising Asia (general region)
As more brands turn to social media, Nielsen’s Arnaud Frade says they need to rethink influencer engagement to boost their multicultural marketing efforts in Southeast Asia.
Why it matters
Asia’s fragmented and diverse landscape means the way to work with influencers can vary drastically, so a tailored approach for each market, consideration for the ageing population, and product reviews are necessary to drive success.
Takeaways
Email this content