MRSI launches a new socioeconomic classification for India | WARC | The Feed

MRSI launches a new socioeconomic classification for India
The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) has announced the launch of the ISEC (Indian Socio Economic Classification) system which replaces the long-running NCCS system.
Why ISEC matters
A standard socioeconomic classification helps brands and agencies to segment consumers, but Indian society has changed significantly since the introduction of the NCCS system in 2011, not least in terms of digitisation and the role of women as decision makers. An update was necessary to reflect the structure of Indian households today, improvements in standards of living and increased asset ownership.
Takeaways
- NCCS only included the education of the chief earner and the presence of certain consumer durables in the household; ISEC adds the occupation of the chief earner, and the education levels of the most highly educated adult male and adult female.
- “Unlike any previous classification system, it [ISEC] considers women’s education as a key definer of social capital, an attribute that is highly pertinent in current day,” said MRSI director general Mitali Chowhan.
Key quote
“A better and deeper understanding of consumer cohorts is always appreciated. It gives brands the opportunity to identify and target consumers in a sharper manner and opens up avenues for sharper communications" – Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India.
Sourced from Mint, India Today
