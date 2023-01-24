Movie genre attracts India’s FMCG brands | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Movie genre attracts India’s FMCG brands
24 January 2023
The food and beverage and personal care/personal hygiene sectors contributed 45% of ad volumes in the movie genre during 2022, according to a new TAM report. 

The headline figures 

TAM reveals that advertising in the movie genre saw a 20% increase in ad volumes between 2018 and 2022; at the end of that period Hindi movies continued to dominate ad volumes, with a 40%-plus share. The leading advertisers were Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reckitt, Cadbury and Ponds.

The details 

  • Regional movie channels had a 55% share of ad volumes, while national movie channels accounted for 45%.
  • The top 100 advertisers accounted for 85% of overall movie genre advertising.
  • Food & beverages accounted for almost a quarter (24%) of ad volumes.
  • Ad spots of 20 to 40 seconds accounted for more than half of ad volumes in 2022.
  • Commercial advertising contributed 78% of ad volumes in the movie genre, promos the remaining 22%.

Sourced from IndianTeleivision.com