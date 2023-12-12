Home The Feed
Your selections:

‘Movable middle’ consumers can drive marketing growth | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

‘Movable middle’ consumers can drive marketing growth
12 December 2023
‘Movable middle’ consumers can drive marketing growth
Brand growth Measuring ROI Strategy

CMOs under pressure to define strategic marketing initiatives that can deliver exponential business growth can tap the movable middle – an open-minded consumer with a mid-range probability of buying a certain brand – which can outperform traditional reach by more than 50 per cent return on advertising spend.

Why movable middles matter

To outperform a traditional reach plan, marketers should use a framework that targets the moveable middle with a stock-moving strategy that aligns budgets, channel allocation and audience targeting directly with ROAS tied to consumers who are more likely to respond to and be impacted by a brand’s advertising.

Takeaways
  • The...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in