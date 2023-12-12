‘Movable middle’ consumers can drive marketing growth | WARC | The Feed

Brand growth Measuring ROI Strategy

CMOs under pressure to define strategic marketing initiatives that can deliver exponential business growth can tap the movable middle – an open-minded consumer with a mid-range probability of buying a certain brand – which can outperform traditional reach by more than 50 per cent return on advertising spend.

Why movable middles matter

To outperform a traditional reach plan, marketers should use a framework that targets the moveable middle with a stock-moving strategy that aligns budgets, channel allocation and audience targeting directly with ROAS tied to consumers who are more likely to respond to and be impacted by a brand’s advertising.

Takeaways