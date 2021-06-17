Most used and most important KPIs are often different, according to ANA study | WARC | The Feed

Brand growth Customer centricity Brand safety

A study of the “Media KPIs That Matter” from the Media Leadership Growth Council of the Association of National Advertisers shows a schism between those deemed important and those that are the most used.

Why it matters

Because of the correlation between business results and media Key Performance Indicators, it’s important to ascertain what KPIs matter in media; this study looks at the most used, most important, new/emerging KPIs and those that might either be not useful or deceptive.

