Online video audiences Online video effectiveness United Kingdom

There is a wide gulf between those ads that wowed ad critics in 2020 and those same ads’ ability to capture, retain and encode emotion among viewers, according to analysis from neuroscience company Realeyes.

Why it matters

The study, which looked at 25 “best of” ads from 2020 in the USA and UK, not only shows the limitations of revering critics, but also the differences between watching ads on demand (critics) and watching them in a normal context, where they need to capture and retain consumer attention in competition with other content.