Most new streaming subscribers choose ad-supported services | WARC | The Feed

Most new streaming subscribers choose ad-supported services
Ad-supported streaming subscriptions now account for most new subscribers, according to data from Antenna, amid a rising tide of advertising on once ad-free streaming services.
Why advertising matters
Ad-supported content and subscription streamers were, once upon a time, two opposing directions for the future of TV content. Now, as a report in the New York Times observes, advertising is increasingly the norm on streaming services.
Partly, it’s a natural extension of what has always happened: ferocious early growth begins to taper, prices rise and the service becomes less sticky – in some markets, as many as a fifth of subscribers have cancelled their subscriptions.
Advertising offers a two-sided marketplace in which viewers get a cheaper deal and advertisers get engaged audiences – for streaming services that have haemorrhaged money building up their content libraries, the promise of profitable growth is now critical as they approach maturity.
What’s going on
In the first quarter of this year, 56% of new subscribers to streaming services bought the ad-supported tier; but there are deeper shifts driving this change.
While ad-supported services are now available in many parts of the world, analysis from strategic financial analyst Brian Wieser and Antenna, the subscription research firm, estimates that as many as 93m ad-supported subscriptions were live in the United States before Amazon Prime defaulted most Prime members to an ad tier; now, they expect it’s more like 170m.
In context
The news comes as streamers are developing their content offerings that come ever closer to traditional TV. Earlier this month, Netflix joined Amazon in buying the rights to a handful of NFL games as part of a wider bet on live sport as unmissable content.
Amazon, which has been building ad businesses into many more products than just streaming, has credited Prime Video ads with a healthy contribution to last quarter’s 24% year-on-year ad sales growth.
In the UK, ad spend on CTV devices grew 21% YoY in 2023, according to the IAB.
Sourced from the New York Times, WARC
