The great majority of marketing slogans don’t connect convincingly with ‘their’ brand, but that’s less likely to be a failure of the slogan itself than a failure to persist with it for long enough, research from Ipsos and JKR finds.

The study

Ipsos tested five key brand assets (logos, slogans, mascots, colour and product) with over 26,000 respondents globally and awarded each a gold, silver or bronze standard of distinctiveness. The study found 81% of slogans didn’t connect convincingly with ‘their’ brand and only 6% achieved the gold standard.