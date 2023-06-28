Most Americans want proper LGBTQ representation in ads | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Most Americans want proper LGBTQ representation in ads
LGBTQ people are nearly invisible in mainstream advertising, a new review finds, but associated research indicates that the great majority of US consumers would like to see nuanced LGBTQ representation in ads.
These are the main takeaways from the recently published GLAAD Advertising Visibility Index*:
- Only 3% of the ads on national linear television from the top ten largest advertisers included LGBTQ people.
- Nearly 80% (79%) of non-LGBTQ consumers and 88% of LGBTQ consumers agree brands should strive for multi-dimensional and human representation when including LGBTQ people in advertising or content.
Why it matters
Pandering to anti-LGBTQ activists may bring brands some short-term relief from adverse publicity. But the longer-term picture is that they are jeopardizing a large part of their existing consumer base and could be missing a future generation of consumers and employees who demand that brands include LGBTQ people and other diverse communities in authentic and organic ways.
Detailed findings
- Of the 436 ads on national linear television from the top ten largest advertisers, LGBTQ people received 1.42% of screen time.
- Over 70% of inclusive ads featured LGBTQ celebrities, but just 31% of consumers say good representation is rooted in featuring a LGBTQ celebrity.
- More than half (54%) of consumers say quality representation includes LGBTQ people in realistic stories and 54% say LGBTQ people in instances of empathy and humanity.
- Two-thirds (66%) of Americans feel advertisers have a responsibility to give visibility within their content for LGBTQ individuals, couples, and families.
*GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy organization, scored more than 400 ads on national broadcast television from the top ten largest advertisers, based on the kind of representation present, the type of LGBTQ content illustrated to audiences, how much screen time LGBTQ people were given, as well as when and where these ads aired. The survey polled 1,000 US adults aged 18 and over.
Sourced from GLAAD
Email this content