Your selections:
More than celebrity endorsements: Why APAC brands should partner with creators too | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
12 April 2023
More than celebrity endorsements: Why APAC brands should partner with creators too
Influencers, KOLs User generated content & participation Strategy
As social media platforms evolve, so too do APAC consumer expectations: brands should look beyond influencers to work with creators who can produce engaging, user-generated and fit-for-format content that has more cultural relevance.
Why it matters
Brands should seek creator-led partnerships for authentic and transparent content to connect with their audience, expand reach and augment brand recognition. Crafting quality material will foster long-term trust and loyalty while increasing business outcomes.
Takeaways
Email this content