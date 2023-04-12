More than celebrity endorsements: Why APAC brands should partner with creators too | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, KOLs User generated content & participation Strategy

As social media platforms evolve, so too do APAC consumer expectations: brands should look beyond influencers to work with creators who can produce engaging, user-generated and fit-for-format content that has more cultural relevance.

Why it matters

Brands should seek creator-led partnerships for authentic and transparent content to connect with their audience, expand reach and augment brand recognition. Crafting quality material will foster long-term trust and loyalty while increasing business outcomes.

Takeaways