More than 8 in 10 APAC shoppers wait for Mega Sale Days: Survey | WARC | The Feed

More than 8 in 10 APAC shoppers wait for Mega Sale Days: Survey
Mega Sale Days (MSD) have become an essential part of the holiday season, with 83% of year-end shoppers in Asia Pacific taking advantage of sales events to make a purchase compared to the global average of 70%. APAC shoppers also contributed to the largest increase in MSD spending, according to Meta’s Seasonal Holidays Study.
Why it matters
Shoppers are planning early for Mega Sale Days and marketers must do the same to offer customers value and remain competitive in a tight market. AI can help businesses to achieve this by automating campaigns or analysing performance and comparing what works best, thus saving time and enabling more effective use of resources.
Key insights
- 83% of year-end shoppers in APAC take advantage of sales events to make a purchase compared to the global average of 70%.
- APAC saw the largest increase in MSD spending at US$382 per person – a 13% rise vs. the global average increase of 5%.
- MSDs take the spotlight in times of economic uncertainty as APAC shoppers continue to spend while maximising savings.
- Around seven in ten holiday shoppers are driven to participate in MSDs by prices and discounts.
- They spend equally across 11.11 (26%), 12.12 (25%) and Black Friday and Cyber Monday (24%).
- 55% of year-end shoppers made a cross-border purchase during MSDs, with 49% citing cheaper products as a top reason.
- Despite caution around global economic headwinds, over one in three say they are spending more during the year-end shopping season.
- Businesses can reach specific shopper personas by starting early to build enthusiasm and gain momentum.
- They can also partner creators to leverage co-branded marketing channels and personalise at scale by tapping automation.
Background
Meta’s latest Seasonal Holidays Study by YouGov surveyed over 38,000 holiday shoppers aged 18+ across 31 markets for insights into evolving shopping habits around the world. In APAC, the survey reached over 14,000 people across 12 APAC markets.
