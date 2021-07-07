More connected TVs open new AVOD options | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
More connected TVs open new AVOD options
07 July 2021
Digital media consumption Video on demand TV & Connected TV audiences

Linear viewing is up across Europe, driving adoption of CTV services as high-reach, shared viewing delivers new ad possibilities. 

Why it matters

Rumours of mobile’s total primacy over the media savannah appear greatly overblown in the light of a pandemic that kept people at home, viewing long-form content with their families and spurring the adoption of connected TV services that open up new advertising possibilities.

Takeaways

