More Americans are going cashless
06 October 2022
Money & finance United States

Four in four-in-ten Americans (41%) report that none of their purchases in a typical week are paid for using cash, according to Pew Research Center – that’s up from 29% in 2018 and 24% in 2015.

Why it matters 

The pandemic will have given a boost to this behavior, as more people shopped online and as in-person cashless payments reduced the risk of disease transmission. There’s undoubtedly a convenience factor that many people will have welcomed, but not everyone has access to the bank accounts and tech that enable such payments (and there’s always the possibility that the tech can fail). 

From a marketing perspective, there’s a potential wealth of data that can be gleaned from cashless payment transactions but that in turn raises many questions about consumer privacy and how banks and credit card companies use that personal information.

 Takeaways

  • Six-in-ten adults (58%) say they try to make sure they always have cash on hand, while 42% say they do not really worry much about whether they have cash with them since there are other ways to pay for things (this is especially the case for those under the age of 50). 

  • 26% of Black adults and 21% of Hispanic adults say that all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week are paid for using cash, compared with 12% of White adults who say the same.

  • Lower income consumers are far more likely to be still using cash: three in ten with household income below $30,000 a year use cash for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week, compared to just 6% for those living in households earning $50,000 or more a year.

Sourced from Pew Research Center, ACLU