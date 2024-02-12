Monster Energy finds growth in gaming and esports | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Monster Energy finds growth in gaming and esports
12 February 2024
Gamers Brand partnerships Esports

Monster Energy, which describes itself as “lifestyle in a can”, has successfully leveraged gaming partnerships across Asia over the past decade to build its brand and it feels there is still more to come in this area.

Why gaming matters

Gaming has massive audience appeal, with the younger generation preferring to express themselves in the virtual world, but marketers need to understand that their brand plays only a supporting role in gaming partnerships and should not take centre stage. 

Takeaways
  • The brand looked to gaming about a decade ago to stay fresh and draw more young people into its consumer...

