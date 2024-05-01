Your selections:
Mondelēz seeks to drive purchase frequency | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Mondelēz seeks to drive purchase frequency
Consumer sentiment Pricing strategy Strategy
Snack foods giant Mondelēz reports that shoppers in many markets are increasingly price sensitive and, in North America especially, purchase frequency is down in certain categories.
Squeezed consumers
- CEO Dirk Van De Put told an earnings call that “penetration is still pretty good, but people are much more conscious about price points”.
- “The [purchase] frequency is coming down,” he reported, “particularly with the lower income consumers, and particularly the brands that are important for them.”
- Sensitivity to absolute price points is leading many consumers to choose smaller pack sizes in biscuits and chocolates.
- Additionally, in North America, Mondelēz is seeing increased promotional intensity combined with a significant shift in sales to non-tracked channels, including club stores, dollar stores, and emerging e-commerce platforms.
What Mondelēz is doing
- The business is increasing advertising & commercial spending year-over-year in the high single-digits, “which is driving consumer and customer loyalty”.
- It is increasing total distribution points which it anticipates will help maintain or increase volumes and market share.
- It is launching additional multi-packs, but also reducing the size of some multi-packs from six to five or from 12 to 10 in order to hit particular price points.
- “For those lower income consumers who are buying very carefully and evaluating very carefully when and what and at which price they buy, we will need to become more agile in the promo mechanisms that we will play out,” said Van De Put.
Key quote
“What we need to do going forward,” said Van De Put, “is largely [about] trying to figure out in which way can we get the frequency, particularly from the lower income consumers that we would like to see.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Email this content