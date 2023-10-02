Mondelēz expects ‘significant’ uplift during World Cup | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Mondelēz expects ‘significant’ uplift during World Cup
Sports Sports sponsorship Strategy
India’s recent victory in the Asia Cup has whetted the appetite of cricket fans for the upcoming World Cup, with brands hoping to capitalise on that enthusiasm over the next seven weeks.
For Mondelēz, sponsorship of the Asia Cup proved to be a “great investment” opportunity which it’s looking to replicate with the World Cup, according to Anjali Madan, local head of consumer experience at Mondelēz India.
Perfect timing
With the World Cup coinciding with the festive season, “the timing couldn’t get better”, she explained to IndianTelevision.com.
- Mondelēz is partnering with Star Sports and will be launching a number of campaigns to take advantage of an expected surge in viewing.
- The combination of cricket and TV, she said, “helps you get that quick, rich build-up that you need … almost immediately for your campaign”.
- Mondelēz has a large gifting portfolio of brands and will be targeting different sets of consumers for the festive season.
Cricket delivers on metrics
- “One of the big things that we see every year for us when we do IPL is that the ROI uplift for us is significant,” said Madan.
- “We see almost a 3-4X uplift that happens in the brand metrics as well as our ROI numbers when we are on cricket.”
Sourced from IndianTelevision.com
