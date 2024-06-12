Mondelez cuts through with retail media | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Mondelez cuts through with retail media
Snack food giant Mondelēz is finding that the digitisation of supermarket environments – everything from new in-store digital screens to hand-held self-scanners – is helping its brands deliver a better shopper experience and greater personalisation.
Digital media is “well integrated, slick, impactful”, according to category director Hayley Hough, who believes that the spread of digital screens within stores – and the opportunities these provide for incorporating motion into creative – are “an absolute game changer for a shopper perspective”.
What Mondelēz is doing
- A recent campaign in Tesco stores showed famous footballers walking past on screens, before doing a double take, walking up to the camera and tapping on it to call the viewer over.
- “It’s completely mesmerizing in terms of shopper experience and capturing the attention at a completely different level to what we’ve been able to do previously,” Hough told an audience at the recent Advertising Week Europe conference.
- An Easter campaign for Cadbury in Tesco stores made use of stores’ ‘Scan As You Shop’ option and the link to users’ ClubCard data to deliver relevant, personalised communications.
- This is “a lot more interesting and cuts through much more,” Hough reported. “This delivers in terms of return on investment much more sizably for us – so there’s a big commercial upside as well.”
Why retail media matters
- “Up to 85% of customers are making choices whilst they’re shopping,” pointed out Nick Ashley, client development director at Tesco Media & Insight Platform. “That’s the opportunity for brands to be salient and to inspire in that area.” (And Tesco now has 6x as many digital screens in-store as it had a year ago.)
- In a challenging trading environment, marketers are under more pressure than ever to prove the impact of their spending. Retail media is “tangible”, explained Hough. It’s “easy to track, we can see the uplifts, we can do test and learns and adapt accordingly. In terms of return on investment, this has been a huge tool.”
- Additionally, HFSS legislation in the UK – no TV advertising of products high in fat, salt or sugar until 9pm from October – will see advertisers reassessing their media priorities. Retail media stands to gain: “This will be our number one way of talking to shoppers during the day, particularly when they’re thinking about snacking products,” said Hough. “This could become even more massive for us.”
Final thought
Retail media is “like a bit of a new muscle you’ve got to learn to flex – and that’s going to be a journey,” said Hough. “The scope for creativity is much broader than probably people recognize.”
BEC
Email this content