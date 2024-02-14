Molson Coors is winning on physical availability | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Molson Coors is winning on physical availability
Brewer Molson Coors reports that its core US brands have grown distribution and space at both retail and on-premise – and it expects this to continue in the first half of 2024.
What’s happening
- Coors Light and Miller Lite grew significantly at retail in 2023; together they gained about 6% to 7% more space during the summer and fall adjustments.
- That trend has continued in 2024, with Coors Light, Coors Banquet and Miller Lite growing dollar share of displays by nearly 20% in the four weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.
- Brand volume at Coors Banquet grew 20% for the full year in 2023, helped by increased distribution; on-premise draft lines increased by nearly 50% in Q4 alone.
- “Based on the conversations we're having with top retailers, we expect to gain significantly more distribution and space for our brands in 2024 on top of the gains we made last year,” CEO Gavin Hattersley told an earnings call.
- As that space comes on stream across H1, Molson Coors will have large integrated campaigns running across TV, digital, retail and live events.
Why physical availability matters
“Store shelves and coolers have a finite amount of space,” Hattersley explained. “So floor displays represent incremental space and high visibility. This added space also means more days of inventory at retail for our brands. And from a consumer perspective, it means our brands are placed in areas of the store where they’re more likely to sell quickly.”
But physical and mental availability need to go hand in hand – hence the integrated campaigns.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Molson Coors]
Email this content