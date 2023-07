Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Gen Z media use E-commerce & mobile retail

Mobile commerce is expected to account for 40-45% of all US e-commerce sales by 2024, a trend driven by millennials and members of Gen Z, according to findings from research firm Mintel.

Why it matters

The e-commerce ecosystem is home to multiple retail channels growing at different speeds. Understanding these varying trends can help marketers find the right spaces to focus on immediately, and ways to overcome any usage barriers which could limit future growth.

Younger generations drive mobile commerce