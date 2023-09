Confectionery Experiential marketing POP & in-store

Confectionery brand M&M’s is using experiential retail, such as interactive experiences and in-store displays, to amplify its engagement with consumers.

Why retail strategy matters

Physical stores still play a significant role in the retail space, and many consumers find the in-store experience to be more enjoyable than online shopping. But as shoppers have a growing number of channels to pick from, experiential retail can help drive repeat custom.