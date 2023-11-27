MMM, AI and brand tracking are key marketing trends for 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
MMM, AI and brand tracking are key marketing trends for 2024
27 November 2023
Artificial Intelligence (AI) MMM & attribution New ad testing methods

Emerging techniques and technologies, if implemented correctly, have the potential to revolutionise the way marketers process and analyse data, transforming the effectiveness of their efforts and how well they understand consumer behaviour.

Why emerging trends matter

Over the past two years, there has been a nearly fourfold increase in the number of Google searches for MMM worldwide. This will develop as a key trend in 2024, as there's widespread adoption from small and mid-sized brands across multiple industries. Any quantifiable business metric can be treated as a dependent variable – apps could use installs, charities could use donations – making MMM relevant...

