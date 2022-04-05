Mixed martial arts as a service? | WARC | The Feed
Mixed martial arts as a service?
Following the global success of mixed martial arts (MMA), through major competitions like the UFC, Alta – formerly Wimp2Warrior – is a brand seeking to grow a fitness rival to CrossFit around the combat sport by first targeting the sport’s huge fanbase.
Why it matters
Fitness is a big business, worth close to US$100 billion globally. But it has adapted quite radically during the pandemic, with digital lessons now common.
Alta’s rebrand (less memorable, perhaps than Wimp2Warrior, but also less off-putting) taps several different trends in the market and in brand building as it grows from an existing MMA course into a much richer modern brand of digital and physical services, lessons, and community.
What’s going on
First reported in an Australian Financial Review feature, the relaunch of the brand comes at a time when the firm, which was founded by John Kavanagh, Connor McGregor’s coach, is aiming for a combat sports brand of global status capable of speaking to UFC’s 600 million-strong global audience. The goal is four million active users, and annual revenues of over $1 billion.
Behind its marketing stands new CMO, Peter Jarmain. His last post before joining Alta was as the National Rugby League’s head of marketing (for any non-Aussies/non-rugby league fans, it suggests he knows a thing or two about sustaining high octane brands - just look at the NRL’s State of Origin).
What’s modern about it
- Participants can access two sides of the experience or both: one is a global network of gyms, but also through an online library of tutorials to practice at home, led by names like Kavanagh among other heavyweights.
- The other aspect is how it doesn’t just sell physical transformation, but a combination of mental fortitude and a supportive community. These are all increasingly important pillars of health and wellness marketing.
- Alta is aiming to bring onboard 120 gyms servicing 6,000 participants “on the mats”, with the company understanding physical presence as a key measure of success.
Sourced from the AFR, WARC, NRL. [Image: Alta]
