Misrepresentation of over-50s in advertising is a huge missed opportunity for brands
31 August 2022
Marketing to older adults (55+) Older adults (55+) lifestyles & attitudes Diversity & portrayal in advertising

When people aged over 55 appear in advertising it is often via a negative stereotype, but research by Mullen Lowe suggests brands are missing a huge opportunity by alienating this huge, financially powerful cohort: brands need to create nuanced, engaging narratives in which the age of the protagonist is treated as just one of the many facets of their character.

Why it matters

