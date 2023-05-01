You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Talks: Reputation versus brand
In this episode of the WARC podcast, David Tiltman is joined by Shann Biglione, Head of Strategic Solutions at Signal AI to discuss reputation and brand. David and Shann pull apart the meanings of reputation and brand, asking how marketers can track and influence these key organisational attributes.
Timestamps
01:36 – Intro to Shann and Signal AI.
04:55 – How do you define reputation?
08:15 – The role of marketing within corporate reputation.
11:31 – How should we be measuring success?
13:21 – Is purpose more a question of reputation than brand?
15:56 – Who is performing well in this space?
18:40 – Does double jeopardy rule also apply to reputation?
20:59 – Is there a difference between opinions of consumers and stakeholders?
22:18 – Is there any benefit to measuring brand and reputation together?
24:25 – CEOs and the reputation of their brands.
28:41 – Should marketers be looking at reputation, or is it best left to the comms team?
31:57 – Does a strong reputation drive strong commercial outcomes?
34:34 – Lessons for marketers.
What the Effective 100 can tell us about commercial success
Commitment to brand purpose, tech innovation and breaking category norms lead to commercial success, a new report from WARC Creative finds.
WARC Rankings: Lessons from the Effective 100 looks at the strategies and approaches of some of the world’s most awarded campaigns for effectiveness from 2022, ranked in this year’s Effective 100.
Why it matters
“We’ve analysed the multi- award-winning campaigns ranked in the Effective 100 to get an understanding of the approaches highly effective brands are taking to drive commercial impact,” says Amy Rodgers, Head of WARC Creative, and author of the report. “These findings will provide confidence to marketing decisions through evidence-based insight and inspiration.”
Takeaways
- Peak purpose. Half of the ranked campaigns – the highest number recorded in the Effective 100 to date – have a purpose element to them as brands try to make a difference in the world. But while there are still campaigns that might be seen as purely brand purpose work, more brands are investing in initiatives that support audiences while also growing the bottom line.
- Technology innovation paves new routes to attention. Advances in technology are providing innovative ways for marketers to reach their audiences through social media and gaming. The use of virtual reality, CGI and 3D technologies are all used in the most-awarded campaigns for effectiveness, often combined with the use of influence, be it human or virtual, to target specific audiences.
- Hunger sells. Marketers should take inspiration from the food, drink and QSR categories, which make up 34% of the top 100 campaigns, including four of the top five campaigns – Michelob Ultra (ranked #1), Cadbury (#2), McDonald’s (#3) and Jif (#5). Innovation and versatility within the category is evident. The use of creativity is pushing the boundaries of category norms to gain attention, and purpose and celebrity/influencer partnerships are proven to be effective strategies.
The Lessons from the Effective 100 report is available to WARC Creative subscribers. The study includes expert commentary, winning case studies, data analysis and best practices for advertisers, agencies and media owners.
The WARC Effective 100 has been compiled by applying a rigorous, unbiased and transparent methodology. Available to view in full here, the ranking includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for effectiveness, top 50 creative, media and digital/specialist agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies.
Apple's refurbished strategy pays dividends
Apple sells a lot of new phones, but it still reaps the ecosystem benefits of refurbished or second-hand phones on the global resale market.
Why it matters
Sales of new phones remain strong and important for Apple but focusing only on the new can obscure the changing shape of Apple’s business and the new areas of growth beyond its most established markets.
Smartphones are not as consumable as they once were and, in recent years, Apple’s new $1000+ phones haven’t been able to draw the same annual queues of people looking to pick up the very latest. Devices have to last, and are enjoying a thriving secondary market in which the halo of Apple’s brand continues to drive growth.
What’s going on
Globally, 27.11% of smartphones in circulation use Apple’s iOS, while in the critically important US market this rises to 50%. But not all of these iPhones (the software won’t work on non-Apple devices) are new.
- In 2022, Apple captured 49% of the global secondary smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research, constituting a year-on-year increase of 16%.
- The key locations of refurbished mobile sales growth overall are India (19% YOY growth in 2022) and Latin America (16% YOY).
- This all took place amid a 12% dip in new smartphone sales globally.
Spotlight on India
Apple’s refurbished growth in India, reaching 11% of the market in 2022 versus 3% in 2021, chimes with the company’s recent pivot to the country, where it is not only opening new stores but also manufacturing operations as it moves away from its reliance on China.
Counterpoint also forecasts rapid growth in new phone sales in India this year by a colossal 31% (the US is expected to remain flat by comparison). The Indian market makes Apple the only growing major smartphone company in the world.
Analysis
The strength of Apple’s resale business relative to competitors says a lot about the brand’s aspirational value across the world.
For Apple, this also strengthens several of its emerging interests, not least its fast-growing services business, but also its nascent advertising business, which has a stated aim of growing to $30bn by 2026.
It will need new device users as well as its refurbished and second-hand users to grow that addressable audience – an audience that brands want to speak to as much as users want to be a part of it.
Sourced from Counterpoint Research, WARC, MobileDevMemo
Online banking excludes some over-65s
Digital banking may be convenient if you’ve grown up with it, but around a third (31%) of over-65s in the UK feel uncomfortable using online banking, a trend with significant implications for marketing.
The finding is taken from an Age UK study, reported by the Financial Times, exploring the risks of financial exclusion among 1147 UK respondents 65 and older.
Why it matters
The converse, of course, is that two-thirds of over-65s are comfortable with digital banking, yet for an innovation that is supposed to be more profitable than high-street banking it’s still troublesome if a significant minority of the country’s wealthiest demographic is spooked.
With app install fraud not uncommon, especially in finance, financial services brands will need to continue improving their perception of competence among older consumers. Brands could take a leaf out of the book of Asian FinServs which establish deep, often digital relationships with their older customers using a personal touch.
What’s going on
The Age UK study also finds that distrust in online banking rises with age: three-quarters of the youngest cohort (65-69) are comfortable with it.
The study is part of a campaign to accelerate the roll-out of proposed “shared banking hubs” run in collaboration with local Post Offices. These are meant to provide access to in-person banking services in otherwise unbanked areas. While 38 are planned, just four have opened so far.
What about the majority?
As ever, digital enthusiasm among the public varies depending on who you ask.
- In the US, for instance, Chase’s Digital Banking Attitudes Study of an undeclared sample size found that 84% of Baby Boomers (roughly 57-75) prefer to manage their banking in one place, namely a mobile app.
- Meanwhile, a YouGov survey of 2087 UK adults on behalf of MagiClick, a tech design agency, found that 52% of over-55s use mobile banking. This same age group also ranks the ‘ease of digital services’ as the most important factor when choosing a bank.
- Generally, Asia can be a good guide for the next phase of digital services, especially in the context of its rapidly aging population. McKinsey highlights examples of value-added services designed for senior customers, especially for insurance firms that are entirely based on a highly personalised service.
These digital developments are not just about being nice; the aging population’s consumption is growing faster than the general population. Around the world, the older generation is living longer, and building products and services that engender trust and are useful is becoming as much a commercial priority as a moral one.
Sourced from the FT, Age UK, McKinsey, Chase, UK Finance
Counting the costs of a Paris 2024 Olympic sponsorship
As the clock counts down towards the next Summer Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, a new analysis estimates just how much a marketer can expect to spend on sponsorship.
Ligue 1 x Uber Eats vs. PSG x GOAT
SponsorPulse analysed two existing “tier-one” deals in France: Ligue 1’s partnership with Uber Eats, and Paris Saint-Germain FC’s sleeve sponsorship agreement with footwear brand GOAT.
Sonic Boom: The audio opportunity for CPG and retail brands
There are significant opportunities for brands and retailers to leverage the strengths of digital audio to keep pace with the evolving path to purchase, according to new research co-authored by WARC and Spotify.
Why it matters
Most sectors are being disrupted, but none more so than Retail and CPG. Strategic decisions are becoming ever more complex as brands search for the most effective response to the cost-of-living crisis, the growth of ecommerce, changing consumer expectations, shoppers’ desire for more personalized experiences and the splintering of the media landscape.
Sonic boom: How digital audio can help Retail and CPG brands win the path to purchase, based on a survey of over 350 CPG and retail marketers and six in-depth interviews with industry experts, explores current thinking around the media mix, and how digital audio can support CPG and retail players in achieving effective outcomes along the marketing funnel.
Key insights
- As the path-to-purchase evolves and marketers seek improved ROI, 96% of retail and CPG marketers are rethinking their media strategies. Deploying a wider range of media channels is their top priority.
- Consumer demand for digital audio is growing, but there is still a striking imbalance between share of investment and share of consumption. Amongst consumers aged 16-64 in the US, digital audio platforms now command 21.5% of all time spent with media, but 1.1% of CPG media budgets.
- As marketers seek to take advantage of the digital audio boom, investment in digital audio is on the rise. Last year, US retailers increased their spend on podcasts by 52% and invested 38% more in music streaming services.
- Sentiment towards digital audio is positive, especially in North America. The platforms generate strong levels of audience connection and brands are confident this pulls through into receptivity.
- Neuro-scientific research underlines the opportunity, with average engagement levels higher than terrestrial radio (+23%), social media (+18%) or TV (+14%).
China’s hotels see Golden Week boom
China’s hotels are seeing such a surge in demand during the Golden Week holiday that room prices are rocketing and some local authorities have intervened to stop profiteering.
Why it matters
With Covid-era restrictions now lifted, it seems that China’s tourism sector is finally getting up to speed once more. But the recovery has not been without problems, which often relate to customer experience and which could have a long-term impact on brand perceptions.
What’s happening
- With overseas travel opportunities still limited by flight numbers, domestic tourism has increased sharply.
- While tourists expected some increase in room prices, they didn’t anticipate them rising by 10x, as has been reported in some cases.
- Local authorities in Zibo intervened to cap the increase in hotel rates at 50%, the South China Morning Post reported.
- After three years of under-occupation, some hotels have found themselves without adequate numbers of trained staff to cope with the current level of business. That has led in some areas to complaints about the quality of service.
- Data from Trip.com indicates that smaller mainland cities – like Zibo, which has been named the country’s ‘outdoor barbecue capital’ – have become the most popular destinations for domestic travellers.
Sourced from South China Morning Post
A poll finds US news media battles with distrust
Americans tend to think the news media is more harmful than beneficial to the country, according to a new survey.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights based their findings on a poll of 1,002 US adults designed to represent the US population.
Why it matters
The problem of media trust is broad and complex, with many people around the world skeptical about the institution. Yet research from the UK shows that, for advertisers, news media lends a halo of trust and perceptions of competence.
But the bigger question is about the funding model for a trusted news media based on attention (often through outrage) to draw in viewers and sell advertising. Some publications have found success balancing the online advertising model with subscriptions – yet this too is imperfect, given the smaller audience and the limitations a paywall places on the dissemination of quality information.
By the numbers
- Almost three-quarters (74%) of US adults agree that the news media increases political polarization.
- Depressingly, 45% of respondents have little to no trust in the fairness or accuracy of news reporting.
- Just 16% exhibit a degree of confidence in the news media’s ability to report the news fully and fairly.
- News on social media is generally treated with skepticism, with around two-thirds saying they expect news stories that reach them through social media to be inaccurate.
- There is some difference based on party allegiance, with 61% of Republicans agreeing that the news media is hurting democracy while only 23% of Democrats and 36% of independents say the same.
Key quote
“The public recognizes the challenges facing news media, and they are supportive of solutions to address them,” said Jennifer Benz, deputy director of The AP-NORC Center, in a statement.
“The public sees value in investing in civic education and in independent news organizations, strengthening protections for journalists, and increasing diversity in newsrooms.”
Sourced from AP-NORC Center, WARC
Econometrics at scale draws agency attention
Dentsu Media has signed an exclusive deal with an AI-powered market-mix modelling startup, as a combination of accelerating technology and the need to plan for and prove marketing effectiveness becomes vital for agency groups to provide at scale.
Why it matters
Econometrics, specifically market-mix modelling, is a technique that allows practitioners to model and then measure media spending plans according to their chosen KPIs. It allows a deeper and more intentional understanding of media and creative performance but tends to be relatively time consuming. Startup Mutinex claims to be able to speed the process up at scale, hinting at a more econometric future.
For a fuller explanation of econometric best practice, check out WARC’s explainer here.
What’s going on
“Our ultimate goal here is to connect marketing metrics with business metrics,” explains Danny Bass, CEO of Dentsu Media, in an interview with Mi-3. The story explains the new partnership in Australia, which is based on an exclusive deal that will see the two companies pool aggregate ROI data.
- Agencies have run econometrics departments for a while, but what’s new about the deal is that the technology aspect (Mutinex operates on a SaaS basis) is intended to scale faster than an in-house solution.
- The aim is for the technique’s relationship modelling to offer sometimes counterintuitive solutions to problems. Mi-3 gives the example of maintaining TV spend amid declining TV audiences if it is right for the specific brand or campaign, thanks to a link observed in the econometric modelling.
Econometrics, a refresher
“Econometric modelling is a broad-level analytical approach that enhances understanding of marketing effectiveness and the benefits of long-term advertising. Econometric modelling can determine which media channels offer the best return on investment and can enhance creative strategy.
“Better suited to a macro context, the limitations of econometric modelling are exposed when it comes to offering immediate and actionable real-time insight” – from ‘What we know about econometric modelling’ on WARC.
Sourced from Mi-3, WARC
Nostalgia marketing and the coronation
Brands jumping on the King Charles III coronation bandwagon are often tapping into a sense of nostalgia around the institution of monarchy, but they should be aware that not everyone shares that feeling and they could alienate consumers as much as engage them.
The power of nostalgia
Research* from insights agency Hall & Partners finds that 81% of Brits and 83% of Americans say they enjoy things that remind them of the past. And 65% responded in the affirmative when asked if they were more likely to buy from brands that they remember from their childhood. Younger generations, aged 16 to 34 years, were even more likely to do this (74% in the UK and 70% in the US) – a huge commercial opportunity for brands.
What it means for the coronation
It’s a case of ‘just because you can, doesn’t mean you should’. The same research finds:
- less than half the UK is positive about the monarchy (44%)
- most people are indifferent (25%) or negative (29%). (And amongst the latter group, negative feelings may only have intensified with the recent suggestion that UK citizens in the 21st century might like to pledge allegiance to the new king.)
- for most Brits (and most Americans too), the coronation is more about Britain’s heritage and traditions rather than the monarch.
The value for brands
Past events and potentially generation-defining moments like the coronation can evoke positive emotions and build a sense of familiarity and trust. Brands can use these to connect with people and influence future behaviour, including purchase decisions. But given the high negative/indifference levels surrounding the monarchy, brands may be better advised to invoke nostalgia about the country rather than the crown in order to avoid a possible ‘reverse halo’ effect.
It’s also the case that some brands are simply better positioned to tap into nostalgia and strike a chord with certain demographics. Even then they need to appreciate that what may have had emotional significance in the past may not today. For example, a significant proportion of Americans (29%) and Brits (23%) feel the monarchy is outdated and out of touch.
And don’t forget the importance of basic competence. Retailer Tesco came in for some stick when it (or a republican employee?) placed a “Let’s celebrate the King’s coronation” sign next to a shelf of toilet rolls.
Key quote
“Invoking positive emotions with nostalgic marketing campaigns is a powerful way for brands to connect with people but should be used in moderation and with sensitivity to avoid coming across as outdated or tone-deaf” – Kurt Stuhllemmer, Partner at Hall & Partners.
*Hall & Partners interviewed a representative sample of 2,000 people across the UK and US.
Sourced from Hall & Partners, Mirror, Guardian
Ads that ignore older women are missing out
The findings add to growing evidence which suggest that featuring people from underrepresented groups has a positive effect on advertising and the perception of brands.
Why it matters
PepsiCo’s strategy for in-game integration
PepsiCo, the food and beverage giant, is basing its approach to in-game marketing on bespoke strategies designed for the precise audience and entertainment property it is tapping into.
Why it matters
Gamers are an attractive target audience for many brands, not least because of the high levels of immersion and attention that this medium generates. They can also, however, be apprehensive about ads that interrupt the gaming experience.
Takeaways
B2B brands need to address marketplace shifts
There are profound changes taking place within the B2B sector, says a new report which highlights safety, trust, and customer experience as being crucial to future success in what is an increasingly competitive B2B marketplace.
These are some of the findings of the B2B Superpowers Index* from customer experience management company Merkle.
Why it matters
As the economy continues to face challenges, deprioritising B2B relationships could hurt brands in the long run. B2B companies need to think in terms of matching their B2C counterparts and elevating buyer experience to new levels.
Main insights
- There’s a growing competitor landscape in B2B. On average, B2B buyers are evaluating a higher number of potential partners when making purchase decisions, and are taking longer to make their final decisions – creating further obstacles for B2B brands looking to win new business.
- The B2B performance gap is narrowing. The performance gap continues to shrink between leading brands and second-place contenders. More and more B2B buyers are making decisions to eliminate existing suppliers or make changes to their vendor roster.
- Buyers need to feel safe. Safety has been skyrocketing to the top of many buyers’ lists, and is now one of the most important factors influencing vendor selection.
Key quote
“Experience is now critical to every business. The pressure is firmly on B2B brands to enter the CX arena and deliver growth in new and innovative ways” – Rob Gold, UK CEO at Merkle B2B.
*The Index combines quantitative and qualitative data from B2B buyers across different industries and markets around the world and tracks year-on-year trends.
Sourced from Merkle
Streaming TV is most-watched form of TV in the Nordics
More than three-quarters (78%) of TV viewers in the Nordics are watching streaming TV – television content streamed via the internet on any device – which is now the most-watched form of TV in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.
That’s according to a study by adtech company Magnite on the rise of streaming TV in the Nordics.
Why it matters
There’s widespread appetite for ad-supported content: 77% overall show an inclination toward such content, while a majority (64%) of streamers who pay for an ad-free experience said they would use a new, free or reduced-cost ad-based streaming service in the future.
Key findings
- Two-thirds (67%) of those who only watch ad-supported streaming and no other form of TV said they are satisfied with the amount of ads they see.
- Three-quarters (77%) of ad-supported streamers trust ads on TV while only 39% of social media users trust ads on social media.
- Seven in 10 (72%) ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand that they have engaged with across multiple devices.
Key quote
“Ad-supported options will likely be a growth driver of streaming TV in the region as consumers display an acceptance of the value exchange of ads and a preference for ad-supported content” – Natasha Westlund, Head of Nordics at Magnite.
Sourced from Magnite
India’s new age brands get serious on customer experience
India’s new age brands are challenging the status quo and disrupting traditional brands by focusing on consumer experience and personalisation, to become closer to customers.
D2C brand Belora Cosmetics, for example, is one that is challenging more traditional businesses, by focusing on something that Indian customers want: the use of clean ingredients in its products.
Why it matters
Silver linings: cloud computing faces post-pandemic test
Big tech’s cloud businesses hint at some business caution, and a much longer game, as growth remains solid but slightly less frothy across the big three computing providers than it was a year ago.
Why it matters
Cloud computing is a vital source of growth for the three biggest providers – Amazon, Microsoft and Google – or at least it had been over the last three years as businesses rushed to transform their digital operations.
The tricky part is that its biggest selling point, that the customer can cut down (or “optimise” as executives like to put it) their spending in times of lower demand, might be a bigger draw than exciting new capabilities.
Of course, this then means that providers must play a longer marketing game, in which their powerful future capabilities become the real draw. What’s interesting, however, is that though all three have touted their generative AI chops, the emerging picture is mixed.
What’s going on
First, some cloud business results:
- Amazon’s cloud division, AWS, grew 16% year on year to $21.4bn, slowing from 20% in Q4, and 37% in the same quarter last year.
- Microsoft’s cloud, which has enjoyed a lot of the ChatGPT hype, grew 25% year on year to $28bn, slowing slightly from 33% in the same period the year before.
- Google’s cloud services grew 28% to $7.5bn, versus a 44% increase last year – it’s also worth noting that this is a much smaller business than its rivals’.
These growth figures are undeniably very strong but they start to show that the field is getting more competitive, with AI at the heart of the argument especially when speaking to investors. From last week’s earnings calls:
- Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO: “[O]n Cloud, this has been an important moment as pretty much every organization is thinking about how to use AI to drive transformation. And so across the board, from start-ups to large companies, they are engaging with us.”
- Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO: “Azure OpenAI Service brings together advanced models, including ChatGPT and GPT-4 with the enterprise capabilities of Azure. From Coursera and Grammarly to Mercedes-Benz and Shell, we now have more than 2,500 Azure OpenAI Service customers, up 10x quarter-over-quarter.”
- Brian Oslavsky, Amazon CFO: “Given the ongoing economic uncertainty, customers of all sizes in all industries continue to look for cost savings across their businesses, similar to what you’ve seen us doing at Amazon. As expected, customers continue to evaluate ways to optimize their cloud spending in response to these tough economic conditions in the first quarter.”
Only one company suggested there was some reticence among customers, which is interesting considering that Amazon – despite a long-standing interest in AI – was the last to announce an AI capability for cloud customers. But it is also the biggest, and perhaps like Google's exposure to lulls in search advertising, Amazon is suffering (ever so slightly) from its prior success.
Bottom line
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy noted that there is still a lot of headroom for cloud computing, and therefore a lot of competition, with around 90% of IT spending still on premises.
The question now is whether AI-inflected cloud services, which are incredibly computing-intensive, will be the next catalyst for growth or whether an uncertain economic climate will favour the provider who makes turning down spend the biggest functional benefit.
Sourced from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, WARC
Audio benefits from decision fatigue
Radio and podcast consumption is growing in Australia, driven by the twin desires of temporarily escaping visual media and not having to make choices.
That’s according to initial data from the 2023 Infinite Dial study, reported by Mumbrella. It finds that the proportion of survey respondents listening to DAB radio is up from 19% last year to 32% this year, while the percentage for catch-up radio/podcasts has increased from 45% to 57%.
Why it matters
The figures speak to a shift in mindset among consumers. Bec Alexander, campaign strategy director at Southern Cross Austereo, attributes the increase to a need to get away from “overwhelming” visual mediums. The fact that radio is popular among younger Australians, she suggests, is because “they want to be able to give up control and just listen to something”.
Key stats
- 51% of 12-17-year-olds listen to DAB radio weekly, while 77% consume weekly AM/FM radio.
- 35% of 18-24-year-olds listen to DAB radio weekly, while 70% consume weekly AM/FM radio.
- Monthly, Australian online audio listeners have reached a new peak of 81% of respondents, up from 78% last year.
- Weekly podcast listenership is up 35% year-on-year, and daily is up 15%.
- On average, an Australian listens to five podcast episodes a week.
Sourced from Mumbrella
Amazon's advertising and seller growth hints at selling as a service
Rounding off a week of big tech results, Amazon once again posted gravity-defying growth in its ad business as other elements of the business slow.
Why it matters
Advertising is a big moneymaker for Amazon, partly because it is becoming essential to doing voluminous business on the ‘everything’ store. For sellers – from small businesses to big brands – advertising remains optional but it is increasingly difficult to be successful without it, according to some studies.
As Amazon’s sales shift further toward third-party sellers, the advertising and fulfilment side of the business becomes increasingly important. In a recent ANA report in the US, retail media buyers – many of whom buy media on Amazon – said the medium is becoming more of a “have to buy” than a “want to buy”.
Naturally, this is very good for Amazon’s business, especially as the retail media trend is set for strong growth amid economic uncertainty.
What’s going on
In the company’s Q1 results, overall revenues grew 9% to $127.4bn (11% excluding currency fluctuations), but its advertising business grew 23% year on year to $9.5bn.
- “In particular, our sponsored product and brand offerings remain a key driver of growth as we work with advertisers to help customers make more informed purchase decisions,” explained CEO Andy Jassy on a call with investors.
- For context, last quarter also saw the advertising business grow faster than any other declared business segment, followed closely by third-party seller services (20%).
Selling as a service
It’s possible to read these two sides of the business as a more natural place for a tech company such as Amazon, even if its first outward expression was as a retailer (its retail business was flat in Q1 year-on-year). Third-party sellers now make up 59% of overall unit sales, explained CFO Brian Oslavsky on the same call.
The two sides of the business combine well, especially considering Amazon’s investing “meaningfully in brand protection” as well as active promotion of brands and products.
A moat of price and variety
In a more uncertain global economy, the range of products that Amazon sells remains key – “even in difficult economies, most people still shop,” noted Jassy.
“And with the largest e-commerce shopping venue, we have a lot of customers that companies seek to reach.”
Room to grow
Most of this advertising sits within the main Amazon shopping destination, which makes it a closer cousin of search and display advertising than it is to broad-beam TV creative. But the company is working on this.
“We’re still very early in our efforts to find a way to thoughtfully place ads in our broader video, live sports, audio and grocery properties,” Jassy explained. “We have a lot of upside still in advertising.”
Sourced from Amazon, Seeking Alpha, WARC
Advertisers see opportunity in turbulent cross-platform
The current state of media-buying metrics leaves much to be desired, due in part to unstandardized definitions and collection methods, but advertisers see opportunity in the turbulence, according to a report from the ARF.
Why it matters
The emergence of new channels and measurement standards leaves advertisers and marketers without clear sight of where to allocate spend or how to measure marketing efforts, so understanding how different marketers approach measurement in different environments is important.
Takeaways
- While GRPs (gross rating points) have not completely disappeared, impressions have taken center stage in metrics that advertisers prioritize, so marketers may want to keep an eye on those going forward.
- Marketers face challenges allocating their ad spend between linear and digital platforms, partly because of the difficulty in balancing tradition and digital video metrics.
- The challenges between linear and digital-platform budgeting are compounded by the issue of duplication, which raises questions of whether campaigns are reaching the same or different audiences on the two platforms.
- Advertisers are still determined to meet their audiences where they are, making the move to CTV ubiquitous; however, the cost per thousand (CPM) for OTT is proving to be a barrier for some.
‘Frugal flexing’ is a challenge for luxury brands
Younger consumers are happily buying fake luxury goods at a fraction of the price of the genuine article, as a trend for “dupes” gathers pace.
Background
- A 2022 survey by the EU Intellectual Property Office found a surge in the proportion of 15-24-year-olds buying fake products: 37% had bought at least one in the previous 12 months, up from 14% in 2019.
- On TikTok, the #dupes [duplicates] hashtag has garnered 2.1bn views, #reps [replicas] 1.9bn.
- Counterfeits are finding widespread acceptance among younger consumers who, faced with inflation and cost-of-living concerns, don’t really care about the source of the product and often believe that the replica item is of almost the same quality.
Why it matters
It’s a social media thing: there’s a class of consumer who likes to show off products or lifestyles that look much more expensive than they actually are – what a journalist at audience research company GWI terms “frugal flexing”.
And online shopping has made it easier than ever before: it’s simple enough to pick up a fake item for $50 on a Chinese cross-border site rather than lay out $1,000 for the genuine article.
To an extent, there have always been such people, but what’s changed is that it’s become a trend – fakes are now celebrated and social media discussions revolve around the merits of different fakes.
But influencers could be at risk from prosecution. The Financial Times quotes a legal source saying that “promoting any infringing product will very often amount to an infringement itself”. Luxury brands could find tackling social media content creators an easier process than shutting down the manufacturers of counterfeit goods.
Key quote
“Consumers, particularly younger ones, are turning away from conspicuous consumption. They’re still interested in gaining status, but are looking to achieve it through thrift and frugality instead” – Chris Beer, data journalist at GWI.
Sourced from Financial Times
Email this content