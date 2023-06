Emotion Beer & cider Reach and frequency, recency

The pandemic upended the marketing strategy of beer brand Miller Lite, which had to experiment with brand acts to stay relevant in the short term while also building out a new longer-term unified platform.

Why it matters

With a major brand like Miller Lite, a consistent platform that unifies the brand across all touchpoints is essential to achieving optimal reach. But once that platform is built, brand activations become more directed and media works harder.

Takeaways