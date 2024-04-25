Microsoft uncovers five factors driving brand preferences in tech | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Consumer sentiment Managing research projects

Microsoft used research analysis to determine what drives brand love in the tech world, concluding that convenience is a major factor, while positive feelings lead to consumer forgiveness, brand loyalty and a willingness to pay a price premium.

The study – in partnership with data agency SHARE creative – found that Apple had the highest level of brand love overall and is particularly liked for its wearable tech and laptop performance. Microsoft, in contrast, saw strong appreciation and loyalty within the realm of gaming.

Context

The tech giant analysed over 30,000 social media conversations using an algorithm and research...