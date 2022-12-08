Your selections:
Microsoft ponders super-app option | WARC | The Feed
Microsoft ponders super-app option
Microsoft is reported to be considering the introduction of a new “super app” that would give the tech giant an opportunity to challenge its rivals in several categories, including video comms and search, whilst also boosting its advertising business.
Context
Apple and Google have long dominated the mobile search world, putting Microsoft at a disadvantage. And, unlike its rivals, Microsoft doesn’t manage a mobile app store. Apple additionally has Google as the default search engine on Apple products, making it difficult for Microsoft to promote its own search engine, Bing.
Microsoft’s ambitions
- The company is said to be looking at an app that incorporates shopping, messaging, web search news feeds and other offerings.
- Microsoft’s plan is thought to have been inspired by the strategy of Chinese tech giant Tencent, whose multi-function WeChat app has become an essential for everyday life.
- By implementing an app, Microsoft hopes that more customers will use other Microsoft-based services such as Teams messaging and the Bing search engine.
- Microsoft also hopes to strengthen its presence in the mobile gaming industry.
Sourced from The Information, 9to5Mac
