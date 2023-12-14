Meta tests interoperability protocol | WARC | The Feed
Meta tests interoperability protocol
Threads, Meta’s answer to X – FKA Twitter – will begin testing a new protocol that will make the site’s posts available on other services that use ActivityPub.
Tests begin
Writing on Threads, Meta founder and CEO Mark ‘Zuck’ Zuckerberg said the company was “starting a test where posts from Threads accounts will be available on Mastodon and other services that use the ActivityPub protocol.
“Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people. I'm pretty optimistic about this.”
According to TechCrunch, multiple users have reported being able to follow certain Threads accounts belonging to Meta ‘officials’ through Mastodon.
Why ActivityPub matters
When Threads first launched, one of the stories buried under the copycat narrative concerned the ‘Fediverse’, based on the open social networking protocol ActivityPub. As WARC noted at the time, this would potentially make Threads interoperable with other apps like Mastodon and WordPress.
The vision was a complicated but fascinating one, especially for a company that does advertising primarily like Meta does. An obvious benefit of this would be that it could offer advertising at the portal rather than the content level, thereby saving it the headache of moderation that has plagued its once-flagship Facebook.
The anti-Twitter
Generally, the plumbing of this new protocol, which was developed by Mastodon, doesn't matter to the marketing practitioner – yet. What matters is the effort to become the anti-Twitter/X and provide an alternative to the apparently imploding micro-blogging service, as much for users as for advertisers.
The news follows reports that Threads user numbers had appeared to drop precipitously just a few months after launch.
Conclusions this early on are not easy, but the dynamics of brand names and app loyalty are in fascinating new territory, but two big stories emerge:
- How long will users stick with X?
- Can the Instagram audience be persuaded to stick with Threads?
Sourced from Threads, TechCrunch, The Verge, WARC
