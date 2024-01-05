Meta supercharges research by combining disciplines | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Meta supercharges research by combining disciplines
05 January 2024
Social listening, real time research Quantitative data collection Managing research projects

Meta worked with research agency Mintel on a study that combined social listening and consumer research – a collaborative approach that led to the discovery of key consumer global trends. 

The two-year project included quantitative research, aggregating the behavioural insights of 3.5bn people on Facebook and Instagram, analysing six million trending conversations, and a survey in seven countries with over 21,000 responses. 

Why research on global trends matters 

Like other big companies, Meta is an industry thought leader and helps guide its clients through changing times. It has access to vast amounts of data from its social platforms but much...

