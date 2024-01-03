Meta deploys Link History for ad tracking | WARC | The Feed
Meta deploys Link History for ad tracking
Meta’s efforts to understand user behaviour for advertising, specifically on Facebook, now see an innovative new feature: Link History, both a tool for users to see the links they have clicked in the past, and for the company to track online interests beyond the app’s walled garden.
Why Link History matters
Signal loss hit Meta hard in 2022, a burden that it largely managed to shake off in 2023; now several initiatives designed to protect its core advertising business are hitting the market. While investors and analysts have apparently enjoyed the company’s drive into AI, Link History is a relatively low-tech (or at least lower computing) idea to help make its advertising more relevant.
What’s going on
Users of the Facebook app for mobile will be able to access a list of links visited on the app’s browser over the past 30 days, the company explains.
“When link history is on, any links that you've tapped inside of Facebook and visited in Facebook's Mobile Browser will be saved here for 30 days”, the company says. “Bear in mind that when link history is on, we may use this link history information from our browser to improve your ads across Meta technologies.”
Arguably, such a feature is a good one for users - when they are aware that links influence the advertising they see on Facebook - given that it follows explicit behaviour rather than an interpretation of other signals.
In the social media space, Meta has moved to invest in growth areas like AI while also benefitting from a heightened perception of seriousness following the convulsions at Meta’s smaller social media rival X.
Sourced from Meta, Social Media Today, WARC
