Messi is advertising MVP in Super Bowl ads | WARC | The Feed

Messi is advertising MVP in Super Bowl ads
The Kansas City Chiefs took the honors on the field at Super Bowl LVIII, while soccer player Lionel Messi was a hit with ad viewers according to System1.
Creative effectiveness platform System1 surveyed more than 10,000 Americans on this year’s big game ads, and found that they averaged 2.7-Stars in its 5-Star scoring system. That’s down from 2023’s 2.9-Star average, though still above the 2.3-Star average for all US ads.
The best performing ads
- Top of the list is a Michelob ad featuring Lionel Messi’s beach football skills, which gained 4.8-Stars.
- In second, with 4.7-Stars, is Reese’s “Yes!”
- Tied in third are Hellmann’s “Mayo Cat” and T-Mobile’s “That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling”, both with 4.5-Stars
What the analysis tell us
- As ad prices continue to rise, brands are increasingly relying on celebrities to make their investment pay off – often deploying multiple stars in the same ad. A total of 39 ads (56%) leveraged celebrities, with an average score of 2.6-Stars.
- Thirteen ads (19%) featured recurring fluent devices, which are defined as brand-owned scenarios or characters. These achieved an average of 3.1-Stars.
- Strong narratives are a big effectiveness driver, and ads from Hellmann’s, the NFL and Budweiser used their time to tell funny, inspiring or dramatic tales.
- Many ads tried to cram multiple mini-scenes and rapid edits into their 30 seconds of fame, but winning ads like Michelob, T-Mobile and Skechers focused on one idea executed brilliantly.
- Humor continues to play a big role in the ads. Reese’s and Skechers brought slapstick energy to their ads, and Pfizer livened up an inspirational story with amusing visuals.
Sourced from System1
