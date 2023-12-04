Mental health among top 10 sustainability concerns in APAC | WARC | The Feed
Mental health among top 10 sustainability concerns in APAC
Mental health is a top 10 sustainability concern in Asia Pacific – rising to number seven in 2023 from 11th place in 2022 – as social and environmental concerns, including increasing poverty (#2), economic inequality concerns (#4), climate change (#1) and air pollution (#3) continue to worry all age groups and incomes in the region.
Kantar’s 2023 Sustainability Sector Index in APAC took its data insights from Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.
Why sustainability matters
Businesses must become leaders in sustainability and work to solve the region’s growing environmental and social issues, shifting their current mindsets from sustainability as a cost and risk compliance, to one of value creation.
Key insights
- Mental health is now a top 10 concern in all markets surveyed across APAC except Indonesia.
- It is particularly critical in Australia (#1), the Philippines (#4) and Japan (#5).
- In developed markets like Australia and Japan (where inflation impacts mental health), poverty is also an important issue (ranked #4 for both).
- Poverty remains the top concern for developing countries Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, and ranks fourth in India.
- Nine in ten people in APAC want to live a sustainable lifestyle (88%) but only one third are actively changing their behaviour (34%).
- Six in ten are prepared to invest time and money to support companies that try to do good (58%).
- Over half seek ways to offset their impact on the environment (56%) and stop buying certain things due to their impact (52%).
- Particularly high levels of greenwashing are perceived across all sectors in APAC.
- An average of three in five people have seen or heard false/misleading info about sustainable actions taken by brands (60% vs 52% globally). It is highest in India (77%), the Philippines (76%) and Thailand (74%) but lowest in Japan (37%).
- Social media has the highest scores of greenwashing and social-washing, and it’s most associated with mental health issues.
Key quote
“The massive gap between intention and action hasn't gone away, which makes the role of companies to solve consumer sustainability tensions even more critical… Consistently high levels of perceived greenwashing and/or social washing across all sectors suggest that lack of trust is a big issue across the board” – Trezelene Chan, APAC Head of Sustainability, Kantar.
