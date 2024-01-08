Media ‘signalling’ can help brands to understand the ‘reach-to-impact gap’ | WARC | The Feed

Channel planning, media mix selection Theories & ideas of media planning Strategy

Media channel selection can imply unspoken qualities and have an impact on advertising effectiveness, a new study commissioned by EssenceMediacom has found.

The research builds on a 2020 report by Thinkbox, called ‘Signalling Success’. Working with Burst Your Bubble – whose co-founder Ian Murray led the 2020 study – the recommissioned study included additional channels like OOH, cinema, podcasts and creator-led videos.

Key findings

Having heard that a fictitious brand would launch via a campaign in one channel, respondents were asked their opinion of the brand’s likely characteristics across ‘Brand Fitness’ and ‘Social Brand’ signals.

The study found:...