Media investment and effectiveness trends for 2023 | WARC | The Feed
09 December 2022
Media investment and effectiveness trends for 2023
Marketing in a recession Marketing budgets
Marketers are yet again under pressure to get the most bang for their marketing buck, and media budgets will be viewed through a critical effectiveness lens as recession sets in.
Why it matters
Marketing budgets see more scrutiny in economic downturns, especially when companies need to cut costs. To protect investment, marketers will need to focus on effectiveness for every dollar spent.
