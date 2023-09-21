Accountability, C-Suite relations Marketing budgets Strategy

At a time of economic uncertainty and changing customer behaviour, which is pushing CEOs to cut costs wherever they can, it’s never been more important for CMOs to talk the language of finance if they’re to protect their budgets.

Why the CMO/CFO relationship matters

Marketing budgets are going to tighten and so marketers must show CFOs they understand changing customer behaviour by using strategies driven by financial impact, not just marketing metrics.